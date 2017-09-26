Chocolate and wine – the perfect partnership at Emsworth British Food Fortnight

THE founder of a luxury chocolate brand will impart his wisdom at what is set to be a chocolate and wine lover’s delight.

Simon Pattinson, who founded Montezuma’s with wife Helen, will run a wine and chocolate tasting event as part of Emsworth British Food Fortnight next Tuesday.

Montezuma’s is an award-winning premium chocolate company, established in 2000 at the couple’s home, near Emsworth.

Montezuma’s prides itself on producing innovative British chocolate and has a reputation for producing some of the finest chocolates in the UK.

They experiment with new flavours and ingredients and specialise in using spices, herbs and essential oils.

Helen said: ‘We are very excited to be supporting Emsworth British Food Fortnight.

‘As foodies and stalwart supporters of British produce it is wonderful to be involved in such a celebrated event.’

Simon will be partnering with The News’ wine expert Alistair Gibson for the tasting evening at Tupenny Barn.

Alistair said: ‘In many ways it’s the perfect partnership, both Emsworth and Montezuma’s have a great story to tell and it is easy to see that Montezuma’s is passionate about what it does and the chocolate it produces.’

Montezuma’s will be at the food extravaganza for the entire fortnight with tasters for those who pay their Chocolate Bus a visit.

Helen added: ‘We can’t wait to share our truffles and chocolate throughout the fortnight. Our Chocolate Bus will be in St Peter’s Square most days for tastings.’

Since their first participation in British Food Fortnight in 2014, Emsworth has won national awards and has become one of the most successful food events in the UK, celebrating local food, people and Emsworth itself.

British Food Fortnight is the brainchild of Love British Food and will be running until Sunday, October 8.

Tickets for the chocolate and wine tasting are £7. To find out more, and to book, go to emsworth.org.uk.