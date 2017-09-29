Chocolate is the focus of today’s lesson

Have your say

AS EMSWORTH Food Fortnight continues, revellers got the chance to experience ‘the dark side of chocolate.’

South coast producers, Montezuma in partnership with the Emsworth Cookery School, put on a workshop to show how to incorporate dark chocolate into recipes.

Founder of the cookery school Barbara Crick said: ‘Using good local ingredients is really popular now and I think people like knowing their products came from down the road.’

Ginger panforte, double chocolate eclairs and chocolate nib truffles were just some of the delicious treats made using Montezuma’s finest dark chocolate.

Barbara added: ‘The four students also made chocolate malt loaf and mini black forest gateau.

‘We normally have four to six people in each workshop for that concentrated training so they feel confident that they could re-create that in their own kitchen.

Over the two weeks the Montezuma chocolate bus will be at the festival offering tasters and information about their products.

Alistair Gibson, one of the organisers, said: ‘Montezuma have offered people the opportunity to taste their darkest chocolate which is 100 per cent and pure cocoa.’

Barbara has six different classes over the fortnight that run from 10am until 2pm.

She said: ‘Next week we have a beer baking class and we will be making beer pizza which gives a nice taste to the bread.

‘Beer brownies are another one on the list and we have a children’s cookery class with Montezuma coming up as well.’

There are spaces available on some of the classes and to book visit emsworthcookeryschool.co.uk