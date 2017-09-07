College to hold young chef competition district final

HAVANT and South Downs College has announced that it will once again be playing host to the district finals of the Rotary Young Chef competition.

Last year’s competition saw 18 competitors from all over the south taking part,with HDSC student Jonny Smith reaching the national finals at Lincoln College – eventually finishing in second place.

The competition run by The Rotary Club gives young chefs the chance to show off their creative flair to industry professionals while developing their skills.

The finals will be taking place at the South Downs Campus on March 3 next year.