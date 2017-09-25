Emsworth British Food Fortnight: Bakers assemble for a bread-making masterclass

Have your say

BAKERS have come together to take part in a bread-making masterclass.

Flour and creativity were flying as a group of dab-handed bakers learned to make bread at Tuppenny Barn this morning.

Basil Messenger has fun at a bread-making workshop. Picture: Habibur Rahmnan

The session was held as part of the much-loved Emsworth British Food Fortnight – which returned for another year on Saturday.

A dedicated bunch, the bakers arrived on-site at 9.30am, raring for three hours of tuition with award-winning Fat Olives chef, Lawrence Murphy.

Among those taking part was resident 52-year-old Alison McQuaid.

She said: ‘The class was great fun. I met lots of new people there and it helps that Lawrence is a great teacher.’

Alison added that while her bread-baking career has proved to be less-than impressive in the past, today’s teaching could see it on the rise.

She said: ‘I have baked bread before, miserably – but today’s loaf came out very well.

‘I learned lots of new tips and managed to realise where I had been going wrong all these years.

‘I’ll definitely be making more bread in the future.’