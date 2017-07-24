Extra tickets released for gin festival

EXTRA tickets have been released for the forthcoming gin festival at Portsmouth Guildhall.

The two-day Gin Festival Portsmouth starts on Friday August 4 and feature more than 100 varieties. Tickets are £18

GinFestival.com co-founder Jym Harris said: 'We’re delighted to be visiting Portsmouth for the third time and that year on year the event has been so popular.

'We'll be lucky enough to be joined by the likes of Conker, Brockmans and Tinker exhibiting their gin, offering tasters and sharing their information. We’ll also have brands such as Gotik, PJ and Kalevala on our bars that are exclusive to our events and website and our cocktail manager Peter Barrett has been working hard on six incredible cocktails to excite the tastebuds.'