Fancy something a little different to celebrate Easter?

Spring seems to have sprung and Easter is just around the corner.

I always think of Easter as the first holiday of the year, a time when families come together around the lunch table.

Cune Crianza 2014 is a benchmark of modern rioja

Unlike the traditional Christmas turkey, Easter isn’t quite as set in its ways, but it’s difficult not to think roast spring lamb.

Here are some wines to celebrate the festivities.

To start with, let’s look at something a little bit different.

Salneval Barrica 2015 Rías Baixas (Lidl £7.99) is part of a limited edition range of wines bought in by Lidl with Easter in mind, and it won’t be around for long.

From Galicia in northwest Spain, this is made from the albarino grape which has become increasingly popular in the past few years.

The nose shows some lovely citrus notes, with almost a touch of salinity, and some vanilla in the background.

The palate is still really fresh with more citrus and a nice texture coming from the oak, the finish is really mouth-watering.

This is a really interestingly different take on albarino and it would work really well with a seafood risotto or pasta dish.

Moving on to some wines to partner with lamb, Val De Salis Saint-Chinian 2015, Languedoc-Roussillon (Lidl £7.99) is another wine from the Lidl Easter collection.

This southern French red is a blend of syrah, carignan and grenache and is a very satisfying, food-friendly wine.

There are bright red fruits, a touch of spice and dried herbs on the nose followed by red cherries and ripe tannins on the mouth.

This would work really nicely with a garlic and rosemary-infused leg of lamb or equally well with a spicy pizza.

If it’s something a little more classic you want to pair with your lamb, then I think rioja and lamb is one of those perfect matches.

Cune Crianza 2014, Rioja (Majestic £8.99 or £6.99 as part of a mixed six) is a benchmark modern rioja from one of the oldest, but also one of the most forward-thinking, producers in the region.

Made from mainly tempranillo with a dash of garnacha and mazuelo and aged in American oak for 12 months, this has summer fruits including strawberry and raspberry on the nose with spices and smoky characters from the oak.

This is somewhat of a bargain at the offer price and if you are brave enough to risk the barbecue over the Easter weekend, this would be great with a marinated butterflied leg of lamb.