Five of the best breakfasts in Southsea

Churchill’s at 25
25D Marmion Road
Friendly and affordable, you can enjoy a tasty breakfast here at any time of the day, whether you’re an early bird or a late riser. The classic eggs Benedict on a toasted muffin with smoked salmon or bacon is popular, as is Churchill’s famous eggy bread.
Casa De Castro
96 Albert Road
Anyone with a sweet tooth should head to Casa De Castro for a breakfast of freshly-made pastries. If you’re in a rush, you can take your treats away and enjoy them at home.
Garage Lounge
1 Albert Road
For something with an American twist, try the Garage Lounge. Try the homemade buttermilk pancakes and a good old British cup of tea to wash it all down with.
The Tenth Hole
Eastern Parade
Hit this place early to make sure you don’t miss out on breakfast. Available until noon, diners can choose between fried breakfasts or something more unusual. Try sourdough bruschetta, with poached egg, avocado and vine tomatoes.
Southsea Coffee Co
63 Osborne Road
The main draw is speciality coffee, but this trendy place, full of potted plants and plastered with striking murals and artwork has breakfast options from vegan Nordic spiced porridge to crumpets with honeycomb butter.