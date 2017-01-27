Five of the best breakfasts in Southsea

Friendly and affordable, you can enjoy a tasty breakfast here at any time of the day, whether you’re an early bird or a late riser. The classic eggs Benedict on a toasted muffin with smoked salmon or bacon is popular, as is Churchill’s famous eggy bread.

Churchill’s at 25

25D Marmion Road

Casa De Castro

96 Albert Road

Anyone with a sweet tooth should head to Casa De Castro for a breakfast of freshly-made pastries. If you’re in a rush, you can take your treats away and enjoy them at home.

Garage Lounge

1 Albert Road

For something with an American twist, try the Garage Lounge. Try the homemade buttermilk pancakes and a good old British cup of tea to wash it all down with.

The Tenth Hole

Eastern Parade

Hit this place early to make sure you don’t miss out on breakfast. Available until noon, diners can choose between fried breakfasts or something more unusual. Try sourdough bruschetta, with poached egg, avocado and vine tomatoes.

Southsea Coffee Co

63 Osborne Road

The main draw is speciality coffee, but this trendy place, full of potted plants and plastered with striking murals and artwork has breakfast options from vegan Nordic spiced porridge to crumpets with honeycomb butter.