Five of the best traditional pubs in Portsmouth

The Dolphin

41 High Street

A great example of a self-styled ‘village pub’ in the heart of Old Portsmouth, The Dolphin is also the city’s oldest, dating back to 1716. Recently refurbished as a Bermondsey Pub Company bar, it features a window frame said to have been signed by Nelson.

The Tap

17 London Road

The Tap has a family-friendly atmosphere with welcoming staff. They are renowned for serving great home-made food at reasonable prices, including their award-winning roasts.

The Ship Anson

10 The Hard

An iconic naval pub just outside the historic dockyard. A stunning mock Tudor frontage gives way to oaked beam ceilings, offering a decent selection of real ales and varied food menu.

This popular place gets very busy at weekends, with karaoke on Saturday night.

The Hole in the Wall

36 Great Southsea Street

This pub offers discerning punters a genuine authentic experience, in a quiet corner of Southsea. The venue has consistently won the campaign for real ale (CAMRA) pub of the year, testament to their ever-changing casks on offer.

There’s also a small menu featuring tasty sausage and mash or sandwiches.

The Phoenix

13 Duncan Road, Southsea

A stone’s throw from the Kings Theatre, this traditional local remains popular with touring companies and audience members alike. The public bar serves a good choice of beers and food, while an attached saloon bar showcases signed memorabilia.