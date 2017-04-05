Food and Drink: Five minutes with Ella’s Kitchen founder Paul Lindley

If you want an honest answer, ask a toddler.

They’ll make their feelings known, loud and clear – which means product tasting sessions at baby food brand Ella’s Kitchen can get pretty messy.

“If they love it, you can really tell. And if they don’t like it, they’ll throw it on the floor or the walls,” says Paul Lindley, who founded the organic firm in 2006 as an alternative to the “invariably orange” and not very eye-catching jars of baby food available when his own daughter, Ella, was small.

With its handy pouches and colourful, quirky packaging (the current line-up includes Groovy Greens Veggie Risotto and Lip-Smacking Spag Bol), the small start-up proved a hit with parents and little ones, and is now the biggest baby food business in the UK and sold in 40 countries around the world. Now, the fourth Ella’s Kitchen book – The Easy Family Cookbook – has hit the shelves.

“We never say you should have Ella’s Kitchen and nothing else. In fact we know most of our customers do a mix. They have home-made food and on occasion, whether things are running late or they’re running low in the cupboard, or they’re out and about or on holiday or whatever, then there’s an alternative they can trust.”

“Eating together is an increasingly difficult thing, in a world where you’ve often got two parents working and we’re all struggling for time. It is important that you find the time, not only for your own memories and family time, but actually for your child’s development and social skills, to eat together.”

“I don’t think I ever grew up,” Lindley confesses. “I would encourage everyone to ‘grow down’ and see life through the eyes of a toddler.”