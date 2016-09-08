Greenpeace advocate eating sustainable tuna

GREENPEACE Portsmouth has issued a warning to the city’s seafood lovers.

In a statement released yesterday, it asked people to check that their tuna has been sustainably fished.

According to a Greenpeace blog, tuna from Marks & Spencer, Sainsbury’s and Waitrose are the most sustainable, while it claims that John West uses unsustainable fishing methods that can do harm to other species.

It also recommends that people check with restaurant staff when eating out.

For more information people can visit the league table from their Facebook page.