Honestly genius - Natasha Corrett tells Gemma Dunn it’s all about the prep, prep, prep...

If you should ever have any doubts over the power of prep, speak to green-eating guru – and Honestly Healthy founder – Natasha Corrett.

“By failing to prepare, you are preparing to fail,” she muses proudly. “It’s as simple as that. And I have the famous [Benjamin Franklin] quote at the front of my cookbook so its the first thing you see.”

Discussing her latest title, Honestly Healthy In A Hurry, the 33-year-old explains: “I wanted to create something that was method [based]. Working in kitchens, I realised that we do everything mise en place, so we prep and cook it all [in advance], and just pull the dish together at the last minute.”

Extending the same approach to our day-to-day lives – putting in some prep and planning early – will help keep us on track with our healthy cooking, she says.

“I know if I get home from work and I’m tired, I am going to order a takeaway. I’m exactly the same as everyone else, so unless I have that food in my fridge, I’m not going to do it.

“Just put your favourite programme on and dance around your kitchen!” she adds.

She may say she’s the ‘same as everyone else’, but this London-born foodie certainly has one thing that many of us claim to lack - and that’s bundles of energy.

Meeting Corrett at her book launch-come-cooking class, the vegetarian chef - complete with enviable glossy hair and clear skin, despite insisting she’s knackered from a late night of promotional duties - certainly practices what she preaches. And today, her sermon is prep, prep, prep.

“Your freezer is your best friend,” she begins. “So if every two weeks you can make up a batch of stew or a curry - something with a lot of sauce, and freeze it in single-portion freezer bags, they can be heated up from frozen with no fuss.”

It’s how she and her husband, gym owner Simon Bateman, live - and with a bit of practice, she promises that all of us busy folk “won’t want to do it any other way”.

Encouraging consumers to “cook smart” with no wastage, her latest mantra is designed to inspire readers to cook in three different ways: Quick - straightforward recipes that take less than 30 minutes; Quick Quick Slow - recipes that are quick to bring together but take a little longer in the oven; and Cook Once Eat Twice - recipes that take advantage of the food you’ve prepared in advance. All with tips, charts and check-lists aplenty.

Recipe:

Sweet potato falafels (makes 16)

340g roasted sweet potato (500g raw sweet potato, roasted whole)

1/2 clove garlic, grated

1/4tsp smoked paprika

A pinch of Himalayan pink salt

1/2tsp sunfower oil

20g coriander, roughly chopped

25g quinoa flour polenta, for dusting

For the yoghurt dip:

180g goats’ milk or dairy-free yoghurt

1/4 clove garlic, grated

Zest of 1 lemon

10g mint, chopped

A pinch of Himalayan pink salt

For the tomato salsa:

180g baby tomatoes, sliced

1tbsp olive oil

A pinch of Himalayan pink salt

First, roast the sweet potatoes (you can even do this in advance). Preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4.

Drizzle the sweet potatoes with sunflower oil, add a sprinkle of salt, then roast in the oven for 25-40 minutes until soft. Allow to cool.

When ready to make the full dish, again, preheat the oven to 180C/160C fan/gas mark 4.

Scoop out the flesh of the cooled roasted sweet potato into a food processor.

Grate the garlic into the processor and add the paprika, salt and sunflower oil and pulse until smooth. Add the coriander and pulse again. Stir in the quinoa flour.

Divide the mixture into 16 equal pieces and roll into balls.

It is a wet mixture, but don’t worry: roll them in the polenta and they will hold their shape perfectly.

Bake in the oven for 25 minutes until crisp on the outside.

Combine the ingredients for the yoghurt dip and the tomato salsa in separate bowls.

Serve the falafels with a mixed leaf salad and a gluten-free wrap, adding some dressing and salsa