Hungry? The Emsworth British Food Fortnight returns today - here’s what’s on when

FOODIES are gearing up to unite for two weeks of tasty fun.

The Emsworth British Food Fortnight will serve its first course of fun-packed events tomorrow – as it returns for a fourth year.

Since its foundation in 2014, the much-loved fixture has won national awards – celebrating Emsworth’s community and culinary culture in style.

As it gets underway again tomorrow, residents and visitors will get the chance to whet their appetites with a whopping catalogue of eight events.

Alexia Robinson, founder of the British Food Fortnight, is excited to see everything come together for another exciting year.

She said: ‘Emsworth epitomises everything that British Food Fortnight, the national food celebration, seeks to achieve in communities across the country.

‘This is an event that embraces the whole town, is organised by people who know and love its food heritage and who use this annual flurry of food activities to showcase Emsworth’s producers, food shops and restaurants.’

The humble apple will be the first item of food to be placed under the spotlight of the event, as Emsworth Apple Day takes over St Peter’s Square from 10am tomorrow.

Residents are invited to bring along their best undamaged and clean apples to be placed into the village’s very own press and, should their fruit make the cut, they will get the chance to take home a bottle of Emsworth Apple Presse.

Montezuma’s Chocolate will also be on-hand, offering visitors delectable samples.

Elsewhere, gin tasting, brewery tours and tea masterclasses are the order of the day.

Alistair Gibson, who is on the organising committee for the Emsworth British Food Fortnight, said: ‘Emsworth is delighted once again to be taking part in British Food Fortnight.

‘Having won national awards, this is another opportunity to highlight both local producers, our important high street and of course British food.’

The full programme for the Emsworth British Food Fortnight can be downloaded at emsworth.org.uk.

WHAT’S ON WHEN

SEPTEMBER

23 Community Apple Pressing 10am

23 Morning Brew: Tea Masterclass 10am

23 Wine Tasting with Bush Vines 2pm

23 Emsworth Brewery Open Day noon

23 A Sparkling South Downs Adventure with Fat Olives 12.30pm

23 Afternoon Tea: Tea Masterclass 2.30pm

23 Gin Tasting with Portal, Dingwall & Norris Wines noon

23 Children’s Craft Activity at Library 9.30am

24 Curds & Preserves Workshop at Tuppenny Barn 10am

24 Emsworth Brewery Open Day noon

24 Wine Tasting with Bush Vines 2pm

25 Bread Making Masterclass at Tuppenny Barn 9.30am

26 Home Baking with Emsworth Cookery School 10am

26 Activity Afternoon at the Pastoral Centre: Making biscuits 2pm

27 The Great British Menu College Lunch – Highbury College noon

27 Pre-School Cookery Class: Rocky Road 1pm

28 Montezumas’ Madness - The Dark Side of Chocolate 10am

28 Emsworth Country Market 10am

29 Food Education Workshops in local Schools

29 Macmillan Coffee Mornings

29 Emsworth Beer & Cider Festival 5pm

29 British Cheese & Wine Tasting with Emsworth Delicatessan 7pm

30 Hampshire Farmers’ Market 10am

30 Emsworth Wine Fair at Hewitt’s 11am

30 Emsworth Beer & Cider Festival 11am

30 Emsworth Brewery Open Day noon

OCTOBER

1 Emsworth Beer & Cider Festival noon

1 Emsworth Brewery Open Day noon

3 Chocolate & Wine Tasting at Tuppenny Barn 6pm

3 Activity Afternoon at the Pastoral Centre: Making Sweets 2pm

4 Pastry Masterclass with Emsworth Cookery School 10am

5 Local West Sussex Schools Foodbank Day*

5 British Beer Baking with Emsworth Cookery School 10am

5 Emsworth Country Market 10am

5 The Great British Seafood Dinner 7.15pm

6 Bread Masterclass with Emsworth Cookery School 10am

7 Mini Cupcake Decorating Workshops with Bel La Cakes all day

7 A Thought for Food Outdoor Market 10am

7 Photography Workshop at Tuppenny Barn 10am

7 Gin Tasting with Portal, Dingwall & Norris noon

8 Cupcake Decorating Workshop with Bel La Cakes 10am

8 Community Harvest Festival