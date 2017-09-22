Hungry? The Emsworth British Food Fortnight will return tomorrow

FOODIES are gearing up to unite for two weeks of tasty fun.

The Emsworth British Food Fortnight will serve its first course of fun-packed events tomorrow – as it returns for a fourth year.

Since its foundation in 2014, the much-loved fixture has won national awards – celebrating Emsworth’s community and culinary culture in style.

As it gets underway again tomorrow, residents and visitors will get the chance to whet their appetites with a whopping catalogue of eight events.

Alexia Robinson, founder of the British Food Fortnight, is excited to see everything come together for another exciting year.

She said: ‘Emsworth epitomises everything that British Food Fortnight, the national food celebration, seeks to achieve in communities across the country.

‘This is an event that embraces the whole town, is organised by people who know and love its food heritage and who use this annual flurry of food activities to showcase Emsworth’s producers, food shops and restaurants.’

The humble apple will be the first item of food to be placed under the spotlight of the event, as Emsworth Apple Day takes over St Peter’s Square from 10am tomorrow.

Residents are invited to bring along their best undamaged and clean apples to be placed into the village’s very own press and, should their fruit make the cut, they will get the chance to take home a bottle of Emsworth Apple Presse.

Montezuma’s Chocolate will also be on-hand, offering visitors delectable samples.

Elsewhere, gin tasting, brewery tours and tea masterclasses are the order of the day.

Alistair Gibson, who is on the organising committee for the Emsworth British Food Fortnight, said: ‘Emsworth is delighted once again to be taking part in British Food Fortnight.

‘Having won national awards, this is another opportunity to highlight both local producers, our important high street and of course British food.’

The full programme for the Emsworth British Food Fortnight can be downloaded at emsworth.org.uk.