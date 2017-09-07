LAWRENCE MURPHY: A quick risotto dish? Surely not...

TOMATO, ROSEMARY AND SALMON RISOTTO

Serves 4

Sometimes in our hectic lives we find that there isn’t a lot of time to cook something yummy for supper but with a few ingredients you can produce a great bowl of tasty risotto in about half an hour.

This is my turn to dish when we’ve had a busy lunch service, the terriers need walking and we need to get ready to re-open the doors for our next customers.

Once you master the basic recipe you can add different ingredients as the seasons allow, making this a versatile recipe to have up your sleeve. Wild mushrooms in the autumn, asparagus in spring, vegetables, meat or fish, the choice is endless.

For best results use good stock – preferably home-made – and that it is hot before you add it to your rice. I’ve used cherry tomatoes ripened on the vine in this recipe as we are in September when our tomatoes are beautiful and flavoursome.

Ingredients

1 knob butter

1 onion, finely chopped

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

300g carnoroli rice

125ml white wine

200g vine cherry tomatoes

1l hot chicken or fish stock

1tbsp chopped rosemary

200g salmon, skinned and cut into 5mm cubes

Grated parmesan

Method

1. Heat a saucepan on a medium flame and add the butter.

2. Once the butter has melted add the onion and garlic and cook for two minutes without colouring.

3. Add the rice and stir coating the rice with the butter.

4. Now add the rosemary, stir and add the wine.

5. Once the wine has been soaked up, add the tomatoes and one ladle of hot stock and stir. Set a timer for 15 minutes.

6. As the stock is absorbed add another ladle and continue to stir. Repeat as the stock is absorbed.

7. After 15 minutes taste the rice which should be cooked but have a little bite in the centre.

8. If the rice isn’t quite ready, continue to cook to your taste.

9. Add the salmon and parmesan, stir and remove from the heat.

10. Allow to stand for one minute before serving in four bowls.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.