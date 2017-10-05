LAWRENCE MURPHY: A stunning way to end the British Food Fortnight

HAKE WITH CHERMOULA

Serves 4

As the Emsworth British Food Fortnight comes to an end, it’s fantastic to see how the community got together to raise funds for great local causes while having fun and learning new tricks along the way.

Education doesn’t have to be dull when you end up drinking and eating something grown on your doorstep as we did on a visit to Hambledon Vineyard.

As with all these types of events the weather played its part and the seafood lunch had to be moved from the quay to Tuppenny Barn because of strong winds and rain.

The main course was supposed to be cooked on barbecues so the smell of chermoula got the taste buds going. We reverted to cooking the fish in ovens but the smell, which you can experience through this recipe, was still stunning.

Ingredients

4 portions hake

100ml olive oil

3 cloves garlic

1tbsp cumin seed

1dstsp paprika

1dstsp coriander seed

Bunch parsley

Bunch coriander

Zest and juice of 1 lemon

1/2tsp ground cinnamon

1 red chilli

Method

1. Pick and wash the parsley and coriander. Drain on to tissue paper to remove excess water.

2. Toast the cumin seed in a dry frying pan until lightly brown. Allow to cool.

3. Grind the coriander and cumin seeds in a pestle and mortar and transfer to a liquidiser.

4. Add the olive oil, garlic, paprika, cinnamon and chilli and whizz together for 30 seconds.

5. Add the parsley and coriander leaves with the lemon zest and juice, and liquidise for one minute.

6. Cut four squares of aluminium foil and spoon some of the chermoula in the middle.

7. Place the fish on top and add some more chermoula. Wrap the foil around the fish.

8. Bake in a hot oven (220C/gas 7) for 15 minutes and serve.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.