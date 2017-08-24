LAWRENCE MURPHY: A versatile dish for a versatile veggie

CARROT AND ORANGE SOUP WITH CARAWAY CREAM

Serves 4

Carrots were originally purple in colour, and were cultivated into the bright orange variety that we know today by growers in Holland to show their favouritism to the king, William of Orange.

Although we see carrots in our greengrocers throughout the year they are at their best from May through to the end of September.

They belong to the same family as parsley and are related to parsnips and celery. This staple root vegetable with its sweet flavour can be eaten raw or cooked and in both sweet and savoury dishes, which is probably why it’s so popular in most kitchens.

Carrots are also very good for you, with high amounts of vitamin A and anti-ageing properties.

We use carrots in many different ways in our restaurant, from stocks to purées or simply roasted, but I have found that organic carrots definitely taste the best.

At this time of year you can eat this soup either hot or chilled, depending on the weather.

Ingredients

4 medium carrots, chopped

1 onion, chopped

2 sticks celery, chopped

1 small leek, chopped

3 oranges

1 clove garlic, finely chopped

600ml milk

Knob of butter

50ml double cream

1tsp caraway seed

Seasoning

Method

1. Gently heat a large saucepan and add the butter.

2. Once the butter is bubbling add the onion, celery and leek, and cook for 3 minutes.

3. Add the garlic, carrots and zest from the oranges. Cook for another three minutes then add the orange juice.

4. Pour in the milk and bring to the boil.

5. Simmer for 15 minutes until the vegetables are soft.

6. Blend with a stick blender or liquidiser and pass through a fine sieve.

7. Season and pour into 4 bowls.

8. Whisk the cream and caraway together, season and spoon onto the soup.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.