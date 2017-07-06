LAWRENCE MURPHY: A warming dessert for rainy days

APPLE AND CINNAMON SPONGE

Makes 8 small cakes

A busy week in the kitchen meant that I hadn’t spent enough time with the terriers, so I decided to take a long walk in one of their favourite woods.

The sky was overcast with a little blue peeping through here and there, so I decided that the coat should stay in the car. We walked our normal route, noting that the wild garlic had all but disappeared to replaced by the next growth of grass shoots.

Just as we hit the turnabout point, the first plop of rain hit my nose, the temperature dropped and it gradually turned into a downpour.

Soaked to the skin on our return, the dogs rubbed down we trundled off home for a much needed mug of hot tea and cake.

The only cake in the fridge was an apple and cinnamon sponge which we serve at lunch time with toffee sauce. I can tell you know that it’s just as good with tea.

Ingredients

1 large bramley apple

25g brown sugar

2 teaspoons ground cinnamon

80g caster sugar

80g butter

3 eggs

100g self raising flour

Method

1. Peel, core and dice the apple and put into a saucepan.

2. Sprinkle over the brown sugar and one teaspoon of ground cinnamon.

3. Heat on a low gas and stir occasionally. The apple will need to be three quarters cooked and should take about five minutes. Allow to cool.

4. Beat the caster sugar and butter together until light and fluffy.

5. Add one egg and a little flour and beat together. Continue this method until all the flour and eggs are added.

6. Beat in the last teaspoon of ground cinnamon and fold in the cooked apple.

7. Put the mixture into 8 greaseproof rings, and bake for 25 minutes in a pre-heated oven (175C, gas 3)

8. Allow to cool slightly before eating.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.