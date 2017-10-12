LAWRENCE MURPHY: An autumnal treat from the allotment

Have your say

BUTTERNUT SQUASH AND ROSEMARY FRITTERS

Makes 8

Dawn, who runs The Coal Exchange in Emsworth with her partner Pete, has had a very successful year at the allotment.

Her courgette plants went into overdrive earlier this year and now two butternut squash plants have produced more than 40 bulbous squashes. She kindly gave me one of the fruits – I expect the rest will be turned into wonderful creamy soup for the pub.

It’s one of those versatile Autumn ingredients that has a fantastic colour and taste which we use at the restaurant.

Butternut squash also makes wonderful vegetarian dishes, and these fritters are great for a veggie lunch or snack.

If you don’t have a steamer, boil the cubed squash in water and then squeeze out some of the water.

Ingredients

400g butternut squash, peeled and cubed

1 onion, finely chopped

1 small clove garlic, finely chopped

1tsp chopped rosemary

1 egg

100g self-raising gluten-free flour

50ml milk

Salt and pepper

Method

1. Steam the butternut squash for 12 minutes until just cooked.

2. While the squash is steaming, cook the onion and garlic in a saucepan on a low heat in some olive oil and set aside once soft.

3. In a bowl whisk the egg, milk and flour together to form a thick batter.

4. Mash the squash with a fork leaving some larger pieces – you want some texture.

5. Add the cooked onion, garlic, rosemary and squash to the batter. Stir together, season and stir again.

6. Heat some sunflower oil in a frying pan. Spoon the mixture into the frying pan, one spoon at a time. Cook for two minutes on each side on a low heat. Drain onto kitchen towels and serve.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.