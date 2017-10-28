LAWRENCE MURPHY: Bream with joy at the Crown Prince

Have your say

Pumpkin and SWEETCORN BROTH WITH SEA BREAM

Serves 4

Our greengrocer has many pumpkins on display which will be bought and carved into halloween lanterns.

Autumn is fantastic for pumpkins but if you want something tasty and different to butternut squash, try the Crown Prince variety which has a lovely sweet flavour.

When you cut the blue/grey skin you see the brightest orange flesh any pumpkin offers. The centre holds the seeds which are good roasted with a little olive oil and sea salt.

The prince’s flesh is wonderful roasted with caramelised edges and makes a good purée. Here it’s simmered in chicken stock with spices to make a broth topped with sea bream.

Ingredients

4 fillets sea bream

500ml chicken stock

1 onion, finely diced

2 cloves garlic, finely chopped

2 corn on the cobs

400g Crown Prince pumpkin, cut into small cubes

Pinch saffron

1/2tsp ground cinnamon

1/2tsp ground ginger

1tsp paprika

Bunch spring onions, sliced

Salt and pepper

Olive oil

Method

1. Heat the olive oil in a saucepan. Add the onion and garlic and cook on a low heat for two minutes.

2. Add cinnamon, ginger and paprika, stir and add stock.

3. Add saffron and heat to a simmer.

4. Cut nibbles from corn and add to the pan. Cook for one minute.

5. Add the Crown Prince pumpkin. Cook for about five minutes until tender and add spring onions.

6. While the broth cooks, season and pan-fry the bream skin side down for about five minutes.

7. When the flesh starts to go translucent, turn the bream over to finish cooking.

8. Season broth to taste and spoon into four bowls. Add fish and serve.

Lawrence’s restaurant is Fat Olives, Emsworth. Visit fatolives.co.uk or call 01243 377 914.