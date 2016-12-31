LAWRENCE MURPHY: Salmon ceviche with clementines

As a lover of food I hope you had a wonderful Christmas lunch, that the turkey was succulent, the roasts were crispy, the gravy turned out fab and the Brussels sprouts didn’t get fed to the dog.

With a bit of luck after all your cooking efforts someone else did the washing up while you enjoyed a glass of wine.

After the big day is over and you’ve eaten the leftover turkey in as many ways possible, that only leaves the next big event – New Year’s Eve ( no rest for the wicked – cook).

With all the preparation for Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve is often forgotten until there is very little time left to prepare something that will wow your guests.

You have today to prepare the food, lay the table, chill the wine and then you realise you don’t have a clue what to do as a starter.

So here is a very simple dish.

It’s a bit different and really easy to prepare. I’m sure your guests will enjoy it.

All you will need is a piece of salmon, some limes and a few clementines to make this ceviche dish which has its origins in Mexico.

Salmon ceviche with clementines

Ingredients (serves six)

450g piece of salmon skinned and trimmed

Dessertspoon salt

2 limes

5 clementines

40ml olive oil

Yoghurt Method

1. Sprinkle the salt over the salmon, wrap in cling film and leave in the fridge for one hour.

2. Remove the salmon from the cling film and wash off the salt in cold water.

3. Dry the salmon using kitchen towels.

4. Zest and juice the limes into a stainless steel dish.

5. Add the zest and juice of two clementines to the limes.

6. Slice the salmon about 1mm thickness (four slices per portion) and place in the citrus juice.

7. Leave the curing salmon in the fridge for another hour.

8. While waiting prepare the clementine dressing by liquidising two whole clementines, the juice of one and the olive oil.

9. Pass through a fine sieve and season.

10. Lay the fish on to six plates and drizzle over the dressing and yoghurt. to serve.

Lawrence Murphy’s restaurant is Fat Olives at Emsworth fatolives.co.uk. Call 01243 377914.