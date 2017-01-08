LISTED: Five of the best burger joints in Southsea

Here’s our glance at some top burger joints in Southsea.
Jags @ 119
119 Elm Grove, Southsea
All of the burgers served here are named after locations in the USA – the Arizona (beef chilli and cheese), the Louisiana (BBQ pulled pork and cheese), and the delicious Daytona (mushroom, bacon and blue cheese). Even Elvis has a special Presley burger named after him.
6oz Burgers
46 Osborne Road, Southsea
At 6 oz Burgers, you can choose any burger (classic cheese, chilli, chicken, house or veggie) along with skinny fries, sweet potato chips, courgette chips, coleslaw or a seasonal salad, all for less than a tenner.
Mozzarella Joes
Clarence Esplanade
This bar and grill offers a cracking selection of burgers. We recommend the beef Scooby Doo burger, or the Chicken Doodle Do. Both come with onion rings, coleslaw and Joes fries.
Southsea Beach Cafe
Eastney Esplanade
Southsea Beach Cafe does a delicious veggie burger. The stuffed mushroom burger has beer battered onion rings, sauerkraut, chilli mayo, parmesan, cheddar and rocket.
Shorties
8-9 Bellevue Terrace, Southsea
This friendly and cosy restaurant near Clarence Pier serves up a particularly tasty chargrilled chicken breast burger, but they also have traditional American beef burgers on offer. If you’re really hungry, try the 8oz version.