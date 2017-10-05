Menu is catch of the day

THERE was a ‘plaice’ for everyone at the table as people gathered for a community seafood lunch.

The Emsworth British Food Fortnight continued with a charity seafood lunch in South Street, where chefs from nearby restaurants came together to create an exciting menu for all to enjoy.

Chefs from Restaurant 36, Fat Olives, Blue Bell Inn, Brookfield Hotel and Emsworth Cookery School served up lunch to 80 people, in a fundraiser for Emsworth Primary and St James Primary schools.

Fat Olives chef Lawrence Murphy said: ‘Us chefs all came together to create the menu – it had a real community feel which was great.

‘I was in charge of the main course, where we served up hake with chermoula – it went down well with the locals so I’m pleased about that.

‘We aren’t too sure exactly how much we raised yet, but to have 80 people come along for the day is absolutely fantastic.

‘There are still a few fishermen in the area, so it feels good to support the work they do and provide great food for the locals in the process.’

Lawrence Murphy’s recipe for hake with chermoula will be available in this week’s Weekend Magazine, free with the Saturday edition of The News. The Emsworth British Food Fortnight runs until the end of this week – for a full list of events, go to emsworth.org.uk.