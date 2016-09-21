New basic cookery course just for men

A COOKERY course aimed at giving men basic skills in the kitchen begins next week.

The course, run by Food Portsmouth, will cover a range of cookery – from teaching men some simple dishes to serve their children, to those wanting to help their partner out with meals, or if they need help with cooking for one for the first time.

The six-week course takes place at the Learning Place, in North End.

It will be a relaxed, fun, and social course, learning how to make dishes such as soup, stew, and curry.

Under the guidance of expert trainers the participants will make a lunch to eat together at the end of the session, and another meal to take home. All meals are made using basic, affordable ingredients and the recipes are easy to make again at home.

The course is open to all ages and no previous cooking experience required.

It starts on September 29 and runs from 10.30am until 1pm. The sessions are £1 per week or £5 for six weeks.

To book call (023) 9289 2022 or go to foodportsmouth.org.