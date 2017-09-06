Prepare to eat your Subway from comfort of sofa

SANDWICH lovers in Gosport will soon be able to enjoy a meatball marinara without having to leave their sofa.

It has been announced that the Subway in Gosport High Street will be starting up a delivery service, which is due to open on September 20.

The service, which has been tried in Whiteley for five months, will enable customers to order their sandwiches online, over the phone or via a smartphone app.

Customers will then be able to track the location of their order in real time, with a delivery charge that will vary depending on their distance to the store.

According to Subway delivery manager Fuller, the Whiteley store has seen continual week-on-week growth for the delivery service, which prompted the move to Gosport.

He said: ‘The results from the service in Whiteley have been overwhelmingly positive, so we are thrilled to be opening a similar service in Gosport.

‘We have been pitching this idea for about three years now, so for it to finally be taking off is really good for us.

‘Delivery will be free of charge for those within a mile radius of the store, with delivery charges of £3 for those living on the outskirts of town.’

Mr Fuller says that the service will not be available on food delivery apps such as JustEat or Deliveroo; just Subway’s own app and website.

He said: ‘Prior to opening in Whiteley we had done six months of market research to come to this decision.

‘It was our choice to keep this in-house, because it means that we are in charge of the entire delivery process – it means that we are more accountable for our deliveries, and the customer gets complete transparency because we know exactly what is going on at all times.’

According to Mr Fuller, some people have already been phoning up to make delivery inquiries.

‘I think it is going to be a really popular service,’ he said. ‘The store is already getting calls, which shows just how in demand this is going to be.

‘Everyone in the store is incredibly excited about this – and by the looks of things, so is the rest of Gosport.’

Currently, Subway is looking for moped delivery riders – for information call (023) 9324 0000.

The service officially launches on Wednesday, September 20 – to place an order go to subwaygosporthighstreet.co.uk.