Students chefs take over Emsworth kitchen

COLLEGE students have taken charge of a kitchen as part of Emsworth British Food Fortnight.

Pupils from Highbury College took over designing a menu, cooking and service for a day at Brookfield Hotel in Havant Road, Emsworth.

Students from other colleges in the area have also been invited to take part, giving them a unique restaurant experience.

Restaurant manager Keith Adams said: ‘I always have complete faith when the students take over the kitchen.

‘Some of them have only been in college for four weeks, but the standard of food is incredibly high.

‘Each time we have done this we have been fully booked – which really helps to give the students the complete experience of working in a busy restaurant environment.’