Catering students from Highbury College took over the kitchen at The Brookfield Hotel, Emsworth, to create some culinary delights as part of Emsworth British Food Fortnight.

They took charge of designing the menus, preparing the food and the service on the day.

Highbury chef lecturer Christopher Cook at Brookfield Hotel

