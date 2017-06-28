Taste of the briny at Portsmouth’s first seafood festival

Seafood lovers were in for a treat as Gunwharf Quays hosted Portsmouth’s first Seafood Festival celebrating the city’s seafood and fishing heritage.

The free two-day event showcased the Solent’s finest cuisine, giving visitors the chance to see local seafood chefs in action and an opportunity to taste regional produce.

Seafood lovers at the first Seafood Festival at Gunwharf Quays PPP-170625-000953006

Visitors enjoyed a weekend packed full of mouth-watering delicacies, local produce tastings, live demonstrations, and entertainment.

Chef Cornelius Veakins, master of the outdoor barbecue, cooked up a storm on the Alfresco Stage, while the renowned Billingsgate Seafood School took to the stage in the Gunwharf Quays Plaza to show spectators how to prepare fish from catch to plate.

Gary and Hayley Morton-Jones and Ian Clarke preparing fish and chips. PPP-170625-001008006

Melonie Adams and Gordon Simpson. PPP-170625-001038006

A demonstration at the cookery theatre. PPP-170625-001118006