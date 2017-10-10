Temporary pub closure

A PUB in Lee-on-the-Solent has been closed for refurbishment.
Inn By The Sea in Portsmouth Road will be closed until Friday, October 27.
The pub’s refurbishment will allow the chefs to cook up new dishes from an upcoming menu.
