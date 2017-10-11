Town launches scheme to cut down on food waste

A COUNCIL is looking to raise awareness of food waste in the town.

The Great Fareham Food Rescue is an initiative set up by Fareham Borough Council and Sainsbury’s – urging people to cut down on how much food goes in the bin.

As part of the campaign, children will be challenged to design a takeaway bag for leftovers after a meal out.

Councillor Tiffany Harper said: ‘By sharing ideas and food experiences, we want to demonstrate that we can reduce the food waste in our bins. The Great Food Rescue will be working with local schools, colleges, housing associations, families and community groups. The focus will be on fun and interesting food projects to save money by reducing food being binned.’