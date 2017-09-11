Wetherspoons to slash prices in protest of pub VAT

A POPULAR pub chain will be cutting the prices of all food and booze later this month, as part of a national protest against pub VAT rates.

On Wednesday, September 20 – for one day only – prices will be reduced by 7.5 per cent.

Currently, all food and has a 20 per cent VAT added on to the total price, but the chain says that lowering this would be good for the long-term economic prosperity of pubs across the country.

Wetherspoons chairman Tim Martin said: ‘We are proud to support the campaign to reduce the level of VAT in the pub industry.

‘On Tax Equality Day, customers in our pubs will find the price of their drinks and food to be lower than normal. We are keen to highlight the amount which customers would save, if VAT in pubs were lowered permanently.

‘A reduction in the level of VAT, on a long-term basis, will generate growth and create jobs in the important leisure and hospitality sector.

‘Creating tax equality among pubs, restaurants and supermarkets will fulfil many government objectives. It will create more jobs and raise the amount of taxes which the government receives, since pubs and restaurants pay more taxes and create more jobs than supermarkets do.’

Look below to find your closest Wetherspoons pub:

Portsmouth

The Sir John Baker, 80 London Road

The Isambard Kingdom Brunel, 2 Guildhall Walk

The Sir Alec Rose, 32-33 The Boardwalk

The John Jaques, 78-82 Fratton Road

Fareham

The Crown Inn, 40 West Street

The Lord Arthur Lee, 100-108 West Street

Gosport

The Star, 28-29 High Street

Havant

The Parchment Makers, 1 Park Road North

Waterlooville

The Denmead Queen, 8-9 Queens Parade