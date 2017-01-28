Why you should try a German version of sauvignon blanc

A study of data from one of the UK’s leading online wine suppliers showed that among their customers, sauvignon blanc was by far and away their preferred choice of white grape varieties.

Sauvignon blanc has captured our taste buds with its fresh, bright flavours and its characteristic notes of gooseberry and cut grass.

Sauvignon Blanc 2015 Pfalz, Weingut Wageck Tertiar

It’s easy to understand and offers the ultimate refreshing glass of wine.

Its homeland is in France’s Loire Valley and in particular the villages of Sancerre and Pouilly Fume.

But it is New Zealand’s Marlborough region with its more tropical fruits influence that has really pushed the button.

The ‘sauvignon wave’, as it is known in Australia, has spread across the planet’s wine consumers and it’s now planted in many of the world’s wine regions.

Its not necessarily successful all the time, as sauvignon prefers a cooler climate. So what about German sauvignon blanc?

Known for its rieslings, sauvignon blanc is not a native of Germany, but it may surprise you that there are in excess of 900 hectares currently planted.

So if you’re looking for something a little different Sauvignon Blanc 2015 Kalkstein Trocken, Pfalz, Reh Kendermann (Asda £6.98) is a good value place to start.

Kalkstein translates to chalk soil, which is a good place to grow sauvignon and I can’t help but be impressed with this wine.

It’s very fresh with bright fruit flavours, more new world than French in style with some tropical notes and a lively, fleshy finish and works well with a Chinese-style prawn dish.

Sauvignon Blanc 2015, Pfalz, Weingut Wageck Tertiar (Oddbins £13.50 – in store only) is a step up in quality, partly oak fermented and more restrained than the Kalkstein.

From one of Germany’s most forward-thinkingwinemakers, this has notes of apple and grapefruit, along with green herbs and a touch of minerals and a long, spritzy finish.

Lastly, it maybe early days yet but my favourite wine label of the year is the controversially-named Sauvignon Blanc 2015, Pfalz, Emil Bauer &Söhne’s If you are racist, a terrorist or just an a**hole, don’t drink my sauvignon blanc (redsquirrelwine.com £16.99 but currently on offer £13.50). It’s certainly a statement label but actually the wine is seriously good – you may want to check out the producer’s other labels as well! This is very refined with crunchy green fruits and a steely palate, and a lovely underlying acidity.

Try with some simple grilled seafood. Brilliant.