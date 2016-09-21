WIN your seat at quayside lunch

ON SUNDAY the Emsworth Community Seafood lunch will celebrate the town’s maritime heritage. Prepared by four of the area’s leading chefs, food will be served on long communal tables on the quay.

Starting with a glass of Hambledon sparkling wine, diners will be treated to a three-course lunch with the first and main courses using local seafood, before a very fitting seaside dessert.

The opportunity to sit on the Quay, having lunch prepared by top chefs makes this is a unique event. Profits from the lunch will go to Stonepillow – a local charity supported by the Emsworth Business Association.

To win a pair of tickets, email your answer to this simple question before 3pm on Friday, September 23 to promotions@thenews.co.uk

Last December what was the Emsworth Christmas Tree primarily made from?

a) Lobster pots

b) Wine vats c) Beer barrels