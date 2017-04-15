Food & drink: 5 ways to pasta sauce perfection

Everyone loves a classic tomato sauce on their pasta – a tin of good quality tomatoes slowly simmered with olive oil, onion, garlic and basil, maybe a splash of red wine vinegar and a pinch of sugar. But sometimes that isn’t quite enough…

1 Stir salted anchovies and a pinch of chilli flakes into olive oil as it heats in a pan, then fry the onions and garlic. Add some capers, kalamata olives, parsley and tomato passata, then simmer. Ecco. Puttanesca!

2 Fry chopped pancetta (or bacon lardons) with a pinch of chilli flakes before cooking the onions and garlic until softened, then add a splash of red wine before the tomatoes go in. Or spice things up with ’nduja, sobrasada or chorizo instead.

3 When you mix the sauce with the pasta, toss through a couple of handfuls of rocket, plus something creamy: ricotta, crème fraîche, mascarpone, a splash of double cream – even garlic and herb cream cheese.

4 Sauté chopped courgettes with a pinch of chilli flakes in olive oil until soft, then stir into the tomato sauce for the last five minutes of cooking. Add torn buffalo mozzarella and plenty of fresh basil leaves when you combine the sauce with the pasta.

5 Simplest of all: when the sauce has finished cooking, whisk in small knobs of butter, off the heat. It will add a delicious silky richness – whisking some grated parmesan into the sauce will make it even better.