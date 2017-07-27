Free fun for kids this summer

Have your say

A PLETHORA of free summer fun will be on offer for children at Port Solent over the holidays.

The shopping hub is once again gearing up to launch its Summer Holiday Kids’ Club – with the first activity taking place today.

Youngsters will be entertained every Tuesday and Thursday from 11am to 4pm with a range of activities.

There’s everything from circus performances, magicians and workshops, to a disco and a chance to meet birds of prey.

Centre management at Port Solent Lisa Fowler said: ‘This summer promises to be one to remember for the children.

‘There are so many exciting free activities taking place.’

Top Banana Circus is kicking off today.

Run on a drop-in basis, children can learn how to juggle, walk the high wire, do the hula and much more.

Magician Silly Scott will be showing off his skills on August 3 and August 31.

Over the same period, children can bring out their arty side with Creation Station workshops from 11am to 4pm.

Hampshire-based Liberty’s Owl, Raptor & Reptile Centre will showcase its birds of prey on August 10, with live shows at 12pm and 3pm.

There will be a children’s disco on August 17, which will be packed with party games and prizes for the best dressed and best dancers.

Sessions run from 11am to 12pm, 1-2pm and then 3-4pm with music being played throughout the day.

Youngsters will be able to marvel at the antics of the Balloonatic crew as they put together their balloon creations on August 24.

Shows are at 11.30am and 3pm with the workshop from 1-2pm.

Children can create unique and personalised gifts or keepsakes at the Ceramic Celebrations painting workshop on 10, 17 and 24 August including pottery, plates, cups and piggy banks for a small fee.

And on August 3, Transformer Optimus Prime will be visiting the Harvester from 12pm to 4pm.

For details about the ange of events, see portsolent.com