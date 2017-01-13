Friday the 13th - the unluckiest day?

Friday the 13th is notorious as being an unlucky day in the calendar, so here are some stories of the unluckiest things that have happened to people on the tabooed day.

Firstly, Michelle and Gary Docherty had a memorable wedding on Friday August 13, 2004, when a swarm of wasps attacked guests at East Kilbride Registry Office in Lanarkshire.

When Michelle turned up, an insect flew up her dress, triggering a panic attack.

And after the ceremony, two minibuses booked to transport guests to the reception failed to turn up and the couple lost their wedding video.

-----

On Friday March 13, 2009, Thorpe Park opened its new SAW-themed ride based on the successful horror film.

However, the ride had to promptly shut down because of technical problems.

-----

On Friday 13 October, 1972 a plane carrying the Uganda rugby team crashed in a remote part of the Argentinian Andes.

Only 14 passengers survived although many didn’t survive the crash, or the harsh conditions in the 10 days it took to find help.

-----

It was not the lucky day for one teenager who was struck by lightning on Friday 13 August, 2010, at the Lowestoft Seafront Air Festival in England.

Not only did he get hit by the bolt on Friday the 13th, but the boy was also 13 years old and was struck at 13.13pm military time.

-----

In September 1940 during World War II, Nazi Germany began intensively bombing London.

According to the City of Westminster Archives Centre, Buckingham Palace was hit sixteen times.

One of the most destructive of these hits occurred on a Friday the 13th when Queen Elizabeth and King George VI were at tea, according to the archives.

-----

During the early 1990s retired bus conductor Bob Renphrey vowed to stay in bed on the superstitious day after some seriously bad luck.

The Welshman has crashed fours cars, fallen into a river and been made redundant on previous Friday the 13ths.

-----

Sunderland striker Michael Chopra broke up with his wife Heather Swan just three weeks after their £250,000 wedding.

The ceremony was held on Friday 13 June, 2008.

-----

Friday, 13 September 1996, saw rapper Tupac Shakur die.