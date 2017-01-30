From swearing to thumb sucking - Britain’s 50 worst bad habits

They’re the bad habits that infuriate you in other people - but how many are YOU guilty of?
A study of 2,000 UK adults by ColdZyme Mouth Spray has shown the worst 50.
Researchers said one in 10 respondents had suffered a cold or stomach bug as a result of a bad habit, and 21 per cent had fallen out with someone over a vice.
A spokesman for ColdZyme Mouth Spray said: ‘Almost everyone will have at least one bad habit at some point whether it’s checking in on social media a little too often or indulging in a type of food you shouldn’t.
‘But while many bad habits will be virtually harmless, some can be pretty annoying to other people, while others can have a serious effect on your health.
‘A love of chocolate or junk food, smoking and drinking alcohol can leave you with a health complaint later in life.’
The top 50 bad habits
1. Swearing
2. Picking your nose
3. Not listening
4. Biting your nails
5. Eating chocolate
6. Snoring
7. Procrastinating
8. Not brushing your teeth twice a day
9. Drinking alcohol
10. Burping
11. Smoking
12. Picking scabs
13. Losing your temper
14. Breaking wind in front of others
15. Using social media
16. Eating fast food
17. Complaining
18. Checking your phone while other people are talking to you
19. Hoarding
20. Day-dreaming
21. Picking spots
22. Drinking too much caffeine
23. Interrupting others
24. Eating junk food
25. Skipping meals
26. Not washing your hands after going to the toilet
27. Drinking fizzy drinks
28. Having sugar in your tea or coffee
29. Finishing other people’s sentences
30. Cracking your knuckles
31. Watching reality TV
32. Chewing your lips/inside of your cheeks
33. Gossiping
34. Using slang
35. Playing Candy Crush
36. Eavesdropping
37. Grinding your teeth
38. Lying
39. Playing video games
40. Not covering your mouth/nose when you cough or sneeze
41. Chewing gum
42. Gambling
43. Speaking with your mouth full
44. Biting your pen/pencil
45. Tapping your fingers/pen on the table
46. Excessively or loudly clearing your throat
47. Smoking e-cigarettes/vaping
48. Spitting
49. Biting your toe nails
50. Sucking your thumb