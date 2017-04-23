Console Corner: Disney Afternoon Collection review

That warm, fuzzy feeling inside... that’s nostalgia.

Unlike platform shoes, platform games have never gone completely out of fashion, so much so that when six classics from the 90s were resurrected there is a genuine appetite for them.

My advice would be skip Darkwing Duck, Rescue Rangers 2 and Ducks Tales 2 and go straight for the classics Rescue Rangers, Talespin and what is one of the best platformers of all time Duck Tales. Damien Lucas, gaming columnist

The Disney Afternoon Collection brought back Chip n Dale Rescue Rangers, Darkwing Duck, Duck Tales and Talespin this week in what was a nostalgic feast for gamers from that era.

While the licence may be a big turn off for many given the stigma attached to them in modern gaming, we must remember that some of these titles set the bar for everything that followed way back when.

Yes Mario and Sonic dominated the world for decades, but the six games in the Disney Afternoon Collection have their place too as iconic platformers.

But do they still have a place and are they worth revisiting.

In short some are, some aren’t but what I will say is that anyone who loved the originals will get a big buzz talking a walk down memory lane and they will not be disappointed with what they find.

The old Capcom magic (remember Capcom developed the originals for the Nintendo Entertainment System) is tangible when you start playing with the instantly recognisable tuns and great looks. The Rewind feature and the ability to save once per game really help to get you through these TV-smasinhingly difficult games and are a welcome and successful feature.

Playing through those in all their retro glory was vindication enough for Capcom to lovingly raise the Disney games from the archives.

They look great, feel great and if you were gaming in the 90s and don’t get a warm fuzzy glow when you fire them up then you have a heart of stone.