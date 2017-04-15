Gardening: 5 of the best gazebos

We look at a choice of gazebos for your garden....

Large Green Gazebo With Net Curtains. www.dobies.co.uk. £75

It comes with a powder-coated frame and net curtains, so you have the option of opening or closing the gazebo. Components include mosquito nets and double roofing.

Gazebo with curtains. www.ikea.co.uk. £85

The fabric gives excellent protection against the sun’s UV rays. Curtains create the feeling of a separate room and increase privacy, the air vent reduces wind pressure and allows heat to circulate, and the powder-coated steel frame is sturdy and durable.

Airwave Pop Up Gazebo. www.tesco.com. £129.99

The AirWave Pop Up Gazebo gives you complete flexibility to position wherever and however you wish with its well-designed side panels. Can be used as protection from cold and wet as well as shade from the sun.

Large Waterproof Garden Gazebo. www.argos.co.uk. £84.99

It offers a very smart look and provides shade and protection from the weather. It has a sturdy solid steel frame and four side panels, completing the elegant and functional design.

Blue Pop-up Garden Gazebo. www.argos.co.uk. £114.99

This attractive garden gazebo with side panels is perfect for giving you shade from the sun and protection from sudden downpours. The side panels offers added protection from the wind and rain, while the easy pop-up assembly allows you to put it up or take it down in no time.