Gin advent calendar... yours for £120

THE gin advent calendar is back for 2017.

There’s nothing quite like counting down the days to Christmas but this year you can go for something a little boozier instead with Gin Foundry’s Ginvent advent calendar.

It’s the advent calendar of every gin lover’s dreams and back on the market for 2017. Gin Foundry are now taking pre-orders now so you can have a daily tipple of Mother’s Ruin every day until Christmas.

The calendar includes 24 (30ml) drams of craft gin, including London Dry Gins, Old Tom Gins, Navy Strength Gin and Fruit Gins.

This year’s Ginvent calendar will also include new additions and exclusive launches from the makers of both 58 Gin, Bishop’s Gin Tarquin’s Gin and Elephant.

There’s also four Scottish gins (including the much-hyped offering from Brewdog – Lone Wolf) and Yorkshire representation from the likes of Mason’s Lavender Gin and Slingsby Rhubarb Gin.

But if you’re more a Prosecco fan than a gin connoisseur there’s also a Prosecco themed advent calendar for sale to keep you and your other half happy.

The Ginvent calendar costs £120.00 and are available to pre-order now from from www.ginkiosk.com, with shipping beginning in October.