Gosport Leisure Centre named ‘excellent’ in new assessment

A LEISURE centre has been rated ‘excellent’ in a recent assessment.

Gosport Leisure Centre in Forest Way received the strong rating in an assessment by Sport England’s leading national quality scheme, Quest.

James Dumper, general manager at the centre, said: ‘We are very proud to be recognised as an excellent centre.

‘This is a fantastic achievement and a real team effort. Quest is much more than a tick-box exercise.’