Homeless dogs to dress up as James Bond to attract an owner

Homeless dogs are going the extra mile to help find themselves a new owner - by impersonating famous secret agent James Bond.

Battersea Dogs Home is hosting its annual reunion day on Sunday, and canines will be fitted with special tuxes to mark the occasion.

You could be just the person one of our dogs is looking for. Ali Taylor

But rather than going after evil villains or glamorous women, the dogs will instead be hoping to impress visitors to find a new home.

Celebrity judges will be on hand to choose the winners in different dog classes.

They will then have to choose which captivating canine they would most like to take home.

The home’s head of canine behaviour Ali Taylor said: ”All our dogs deserve loving homes and we’re hoping they will catch the eye of someone in the crowd during the re-homing parade.”

Star names invited to the event include author Dame Jacqueline Wilson and Holby City actors Rose Marcel and Guy Henry.

Among the prized pooches on show will be five-year-old greyhound Mo, who unlike his gold medal-winning namesake prefers to spend most of his day lounging on a duvet.

Loki, a five-year-old Mongrel, is on the lookout for an active owner and according to carers would be happiest in a home with a large garden to play fetch in.

And six-year-old Mongrel Sam - a “real teddy bear” - is looking for a cosy and comfortable home after being at Battersea for three months.

Ali added: “Every year thousands of dogs and their owners come from across the country for our Annual Reunion, which is Battersea’s biggest social event of the year.

“But you don’t have to have a four-legged-friend of your own to come along- everyone is welcome.

“You could be just the person one of our dogs is looking for.”

The event will take place on Sunday in Battersea Park at 11am.