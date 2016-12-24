End-of-year report from Southsea Greenhouse

So this is the year our garden fairies got very muddy, digging up trees from the tennis patch to put on the cricket pitch and the adventure playground at Somers Town.

We turned our community garden into an adopt-a-plot patch for locals with no gardens to grow food and flowers.

We played at Victorious and at the Older young people’s festival, and worked with Waitrose and the council to promote Portsmouth in Bloom.

What beautiful gardens, schools, premises and allotments we have in this urban metropolis.

We also have resourceful gardeners who recycle and re-use and share their crops and resources to improve our parks and green spaces.

The Friends of Cumberland House brought us bees and we have all been doing our best to keep them happy with what we plant and by reducing the use of pesticides.

Have a great Christmas.