Everything’s growing away down at the community garden

So winners-all in GB and Victorious and we are down at the festival on the Pompey in the Community bus all weekend with loads of garden and craft activities for the family.

We also continue our free family drop-in Skillshops (thanks Big Lottery) with a gardening masterclass in the community garden 1pm-2.30pm on Sundays.

What a fabulous summertime!

Our Olympians are our pride and joy and so are our runner beans and galloping tomatoes in the community garden.

Things are also looking up for the fruit trees in the community orchard which were damaged earlier in the year. Trees are now bending over with fruit and we’re watering as much as we can to get the juiciest fruit.

In the polytunnel we’re feeding our giant veg plants – we’ve never seen such fine tomatoes and cucumbers. We look forward to harvesting these beauties and cooking them immediately. Call 07530 913211 for more info.