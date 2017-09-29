Fareham council’s gardens celebrate more success

Have your say

A COUNCIL has celebrated yet another year of success at a prestigious awards ceremony.

Fareham Borough Council received its 14th consecutive winning entry in the small city category at the South and South East in Bloom Awards and was also declared category winner.

Fareham in Bloom received the county award for Hampshire for the highest marked entry in the county.

Councillor Tiffany Harper, executive member for streetscene at Fareham Borough Council said: ‘These are outstanding results, which show the commitment and hard work of those who keep the borough looking beautiful.

‘I would like to congratulate and thank our passionate volunteers and the council officers involved.

Holly Hill Woodland Park, the Sensory Garden of Reflection, Westbury Manor Garden, Warsash Common and the Civic Gardens were also rated gold at the awards.

In addition to this, Locks Wood Bowling Club and Burnham Wood was given Britain in Bloom ‘It’s Your Neighbourhood Awards.’