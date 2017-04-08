Gardening: 5 of the best trowels

Check out the best trowels ou there...

Personalised Stainless Steel Trowel and Fork Set - Any Message. www.GettingPersonal.co.uk. £24.99

This Stainless Steel Trowel and Fork Set can be personalised with any message to be expertly engraved on both tools. It’s a unique gift any pro gardener will treasure.

Easi-Grip Garden Trowel. peta-uk.com. £11.95

This high quality, stainless steel Easi-Grip Trowel has a specially angled handle making it supremely comfortable to use. By keeping your hand and wrist at a natural angle they eliminate the strains.

Little Gardening Tool Gift Set. www.annabeljames.co.uk. £17.95

The ideal gift for kids who like to get their hands dirty and be just like the grown ups. High quality carbon steel tools with painted wooden handles.

Garden Fork & Trowel. www.kikkerlandeu.com. £15.00.

This stylish fork and trowel set is sleek, shiny and will look very stylish this summer. Perfect for gardeners who want to bring a bit of glamour to the great outdoors.

Orla Kiely Garden Trowel - Shadow Flower Print - Orange. inkoo.co.uk. £18.99

This Orla Kiely garden trowel comes with a sturdy wooden handle embossed and an instantly recognisable Orla Kiely floral print prong head and faux-leather hanging loop for easy storage.