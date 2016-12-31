Lateral thinking down at Southsea Greenhouse

When space is at a premium and you don’t have a lovely green grass space or good soil, then some lateral thinking is called for.

y poor front garden was in a state of disrepair when I moved in. Eventually I decided to have it covered with easy care stones over a membrane to keep weeds down.

I needed easy maintenance as a senior. Then I was gifted an old pallet and painted it. I turned it upside down and filled the gaps full of pots and plants.

My geraniums and lavender and other treasures now have a new home.

I revitalised other garden pots and painted an old cable reel to use as a table. It’s so easy to maintain and water all year round. In winter I often decorate the pallet with outdoor fairy lights.

I receive lots of lovely comments from neighbours and passers-by.

Keep Pompey Green and share a little of what you don’t need with your neighbours.

It will put a smile on their face and do you good.