Pots of pizzazz in autumn

Don’t worry if your summer containers are now past their best because you can perk up your pots with autumn plantings that will give you colour and texture through the cooler months and beyond.

There are two approaches to autumn and winter pots, says Jeremy Hall, group plant buyer for Squire’s Garden Centres.

“If you are a tonal person and like things in harmony, a good way of doing that is to match the colour of the flowers to the colour of the foliage you are using. Lamium with silver foliage and a pink flower would look great with the silver foliage of cyclamen.

“If you take an, ‘I like it mixed’ approach and like rustic charm, heucheras are great at giving contrast of foliage. I’d probably use two colours of heuchera together - go for a burgundy type with a bright yellow one.

“To get some flower colour in there, I’d use autumn flowering callunas (heathers) called ‘Garden Girls’, which come in a host of colours. Their buds swell, but never open, but they last ages.”

Other combinations he recommends include Ajuga ‘Black Scallop’ - very dark almost black foliage - planted with white mini cyclamen, or with the silver foliage of calocephalus.

For a traditional autumn feeling try orange pansies and viola with Ajuga ‘Burgundy Glow’, which has a pink through to burgundy foliage colour. Alternatively go for a tonal effect by combining the ajuga with pink mini cyclamen.

“Lamium ‘Beacon Silver’ is another great subject for tonal planting. Its silver foliage edged in green is a great foil for pinks and whites.”

Permanent plantings of acid-loving plants such as azaleas will require ericaceous compost in the pot, but if you are just planting up your pots short-term to last from autumn to spring, a multi-purpose compost with added feed should suffice, he advises.

Flowering plants such as pansies and violas which bloom in autumn become dormant in the winter months, but will re-emerge and flower again in spring.

Other autumn and winter favourites, such as heathers, skimmia, ivy and other evergreens will give you at least some interest in the cooler months and if you plant some bulbs underneath them in autumn such as dwarf narcissi or muscari, they will add colour in spring.

Good specimens for permanent containers which will provide winter interest include Choisya ternata ‘Sundance’, which gives a fabulous splash of golden yellow foliage colour followed by fragrant white flowers in mid-spring.

Ornamental cabbages are gaining in popularity as good breeding work has helped produce more compact plants, he points out. ‘Curly Pink’, ‘Curly White’ and ‘Curly Red’ are the most popular. They’ll last up until Christmas, although the best colour comes from them when the nights are colder and are good combined with heucheras.