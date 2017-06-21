Pupils dig deep for a starring role on Gardeners’ World

Green-fingered youngsters at a Fareham primary school featured on BBC2’s Gardeners’ World.

Keen young gardeners from Wicor Primary made the appearance on the hit show earlier this month.

During the segment, they were visited by one of the show’s presenters, Flo Headlam, who travelled to Fareham to see how pupils’ grassroots work on the school’s allotment had blossomed into something bigger.

Keira Hall, 10, appeared in the Gardeners’ World item with her schoolmates Keiran, Ruby and Dylan.

Speaking about gardening, she said: ‘It is lots of fun seeing what plants produce. I love being outside.’

Louise Moreton, horticulturist and community link worker at the Hatherley Crescent school, was delighted to welcome the television crew.

She said: ‘It was a huge privilege to have them here.

‘Gardeners’ World is the biggest programme of its kind, in my opinion.

‘We were feeling like we were put on the spot with the best of the best.’

Boasting a two-acre site, Wicor Primary School has been part of the Royal Horticultural Society’s Campaign for School Gardening since it started 10 years ago – even winning a Gold Award for its growing efforts.

This green connection, says 39-year-old Louise, has sown a seed of encouragement for pupils to soak up everything the great outdoors has to offer.

‘We like the children to take part in something they can see from beginning to end.

‘They grow plants and can see the seasonal change throughout the year.

‘It really does enable the children to care for the world around them.’

Last week, the school became the UK champion at the Better Energy School Awards for Excellence in Environmental Education, run by Total.

Wicor Primary will open its gates for a National Garden Scheme charity open day next month – allowing visitors to observe its green spaces on Sunday, July 2 from midday until 4pm.

The episode of Gardeners’ World featuring Wicor Primary is available to watch online for 12 more days at

bbc.co.uk/iplayer.