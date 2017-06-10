SOUTHSEA GREEN: An update from the Friends of the Rock Gardens

The gardens have suffered from sea water floods. Plants below flood level have not prospered.

Volunteers have been helping parks workers by taking out dead shrubs and alpines, but there’s more to do... Brown evergreens do not enhance the scene. Empty spaces can’t be filled as we await salt test results, yet somehow weeds still grow.

Some shrubs are flourishing on the higher levels and bedding plants add colour, but a rethink may be needed on how the lower garden will be planted to accommodate future floods.

The fish have been replaced in the main pond and there is much bird song to enjoy. Benches are being refurbished thanks to our student volunteer, Tim, and an arch will be built at the back edge of the prom in a few months, but details of the sea defences have still to be finalised.

Join us on Wednesday mornings. We start at 9.30am to 10am, with a break for coffee.

Enjoyable exercise, good company and the work’s not too hard. Tools provided. Be good to see you.