SOUTHSEA GREEN: Anyone got some planks?

Golden autumn has arrived and picking up leaves has become a pastime. We will be leaf-mulching and making leaf crowns and scarecrows with the children.

We are building a new bed at the bottom of the garden for the kids to grow potatoes in. We need old planks of wood, if anyone has any, for repairing some of the older beds where the wood is old. Just pop them over the garden gate if you have any or text us on 07484 197 065.

Our friends at Portsmouth Cathedral have a finale for their All Things Bright and Beautiful, a celebration to mark the installation of the Make a Fish – Make a Wish sculpture. This unique piece comprises more than 400 hand-made porcelain-paper clay fish, crafted by the people of Portsmouth.

The three-week residency has had fishes created by the youngest (under five) to the oldest (over 80). Bravo!

Friday, November 17, from 7pm-8:30pm light refreshments. Reserve your place here: eventbrite.co.uk/e/make-a-fish-make-a-wish-celebration-event-tickets-38494696674.